Where the Dodgers payroll stands after the Noah Syndergaard contract

The Dodgers on Friday finalized their one-year contract with Noah Syndergaard, which will pay the veteran right-hander $13 million in 2023.

Syndergaard’s agreement with the Dodgers was first reported on Wednesday. He likely rounds out a starting rotation in Los Angeles that includes Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May.

The $13-million guarantee brings the Dodgers payroll up to an estimated $197 million for competitive balance tax purposes, which includes estimates for the ten players eligible for salary arbitration this winter plus filling out the active roster, salaries for players optioned to the minors, contributions to player benefits, and team contributions to the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

That total includes eight players making somewhere near the $730,000 major league minimum salary in 2023, to fill out the active roster. Six of them are position players, where the Dodgers definitely still need to add this offseason.

With Syndergaard’s addition, the Dodgers’ 40-man roster is currently full, which means any further additions would require a corresponding transaction to create room.

In 2023, the first competitive balance tax threshold is $233 million. As a team that paid the tax in both 2021 and 2022, the Dodgers tax rates would be progressively higher should they exceed the threshold in 2023, including 50 percent for the first $20 million over.

2023 competitive balance tax rates 2023 threshold 1st-year payor 2nd-year payor 3rd-year payor 2023 threshold 1st-year payor 2nd-year payor 3rd-year payor $233-253 million 20.0% 30.0% 50.0% $253-273 million 32.0% 42.0% 62.0% $273-293 million 62.5% 75.0% 95.0% over $293 million 80.0% 90.0% 110.0%

Syndergaard can earn up to $1.5 million in potential bonuses, with Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic providing the details — $500,000 for each of 130, 150, and 170 innings.

He pitched 134⅔ innings and made 24 starts for the Angels and Phillies in 2022, his first full season back after Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Syndergaard pitched in two innings the previous two seasons combined.

Syndergaard four times with the Mets (2015-16, 2018-19) pitched at least 150 innings, and topped 170 innings twice, the last time in 2019.