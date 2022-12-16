Noah Syndergaard signs 1-year, $13-million contract with Dodgers

The Dodgers signed veteran right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a one-year contract worth a guaranteed $13 million for the 2023 season. The deal was finalized on December 16, 2022.

Syndergaard had a 3.94 ERA and 3.83 FIP in 25 games, including 24 starts with the Angels and Phillies in 2022, with 95 strikeouts and 31 walks in 134⅔ innings. His 16.8-percent strikeout rate was by far a career low, and ranked 121st among the 140 major league pitchers with at least 100 innings last year.

Tommy John surgery in 2020 wiped out nearly two full seasons for Syndergaard, who was one of the National League’s best pitchers for the bulk of his first five seasons with the Mets. He pitched a total of two innings in 2020-21 combined before having a relatively full season in 2022.

Syndergaard can earn up to $1.5 million in performance bonuses, with $500,000 for each of 130, 150, and 170 innings.

The 30-year-old right-hander rounds out a Dodgers starting rotation that includes Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May, with Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, Bobby Miller, and Gavin Stone waiting in the wings in Triple-A should Los Angeles need to bring up another starting pitcher.