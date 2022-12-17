Dodgers notes: Jason Heyward, Dansby Swanson interest, rule changes, long contracts

Jason Heyward’s minor league contract with the Dodgers is a chance for the veteran to rebound after hitting just .211/.280/.326 with a 67 wRC+ over the last two years with the Cubs.

Heyward on Wednesday shared a photo of him as a kid in McDonough, Georgia wearing a Dodgers cap, the team he joined on December 8.

Heyward only played 152 games in 2021-22 combined, having missed time on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, finger inflammation, a concussion, and right knee inflammation. The knee injury ended Heyward’s 2022 season in June.

Now 33, Heyward is trying to get back on track as a non-roster invitee to spring training with Los Angeles. Should he make the team, the Dodgers would only be responsible for the major league minimum salary of $720,000, with the Cubs picking up the balance of his $22-million salary after releasing Heyward in November.

Heyward talked with Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times about why he joined the Dodgers:

“They have a reputation for doing things in a special way, getting the most out of everyone involved,” Heyward said by phone this week in his first interview since signing with the team. “For them to reach out to me, and want me to have an opportunity to be part of that process, that made it that much easier.”

Links