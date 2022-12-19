Dodgers chose J.D. Martinez over Justin Turner

A major change for the Dodgers is afoot, with this episode of the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast looking at Los Angeles bringing J.D. Martinez aboard, leaving no room at the inn for the now-departed Justin Turner.

Martinez agreed to terms on a one-year, $10-million deal to be the Dodgers’ designated hitter. He checks a lot of boxes the Dodgers’ needed, as an above-average bat for a 40-man roster that needed them, and one who doesn’t stand in the way for — among other things — Miguel Vargas to get more playing time.

But Justin Turner could have returned to Los Angeles and achieved the same goals, especially given his reported role with the Red Sox will be as designated hitter and first baseman. I look at the difference between the 35-year-old Martinez and the 38-year-old Turner, and how the discrepancy was apparently large enough for the Dodgers to eschew a beloved franchise stalwart who the team said was a priority to return.

