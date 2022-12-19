Justin Turner, a Dodger no more, joins the Red Sox

Justin Turner is the ninth Dodgers free agent to sign this offseason, and he broke a string of sorts. The first eight free agents to find new homes signed with eight different teams. But with Turner’s reported two-year gurantee with the Red Sox, he joins reliever Chris Martin, who also signed with Boston.
Turner with the Red Sox also joins former teammates Kenley Jansen, Alex Verdugo, and Enrique Hernández, the latter who seemed quite pleased with the deal on Sunday.
December 18, 2022
Links
- “Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said it was ‘a priority’ to keep Turner with the team, but finding at-bats for top prospect Miguel Vargas next season was clearly a higher priority,” wrote Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register.
- “Turner has, in many ways, been the quintessential Dodger during this decade-long run of reaching the postseason,” Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic wrote. “As the Dodgers broke through from annual postseason participant to contender, Turner emerged as one of the most prolific postseason hitters in franchise history.”
- Alex Speier at the Boston Globe has a breakdown of the Turner contract with the Red Sox, including $8.3 million in 2023 and a player option for $13.4 million in 2024. Considering Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reported Turner would get $15 million in total if he opts out, that makes the buyout $6.7 million.
- Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield at ESPN have been grading offseason moves as they come. The Dodgers and Red Sox weekend deals netted a B grade for Los Angeles and C for Boston. “I guess given the difference in age, I would give Martinez the edge on bounce-back potential or at least keeping level, and getting him on a one-year deal as opposed to two is an advantage,” ESPN said in comparing the deals, but added, “One thing for sure: Dodgers fans will miss a fan favorite and that kind of stinks.”
Loading comments...