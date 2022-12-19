Justin Turner, a Dodger no more, joins the Red Sox

Justin Turner is the ninth Dodgers free agent to sign this offseason, and he broke a string of sorts. The first eight free agents to find new homes signed with eight different teams. But with Turner’s reported two-year gurantee with the Red Sox, he joins reliever Chris Martin, who also signed with Boston.

Turner with the Red Sox also joins former teammates Kenley Jansen, Alex Verdugo, and Enrique Hernández, the latter who seemed quite pleased with the deal on Sunday.

Links