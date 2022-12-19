Dodgers-Yankees on June 4 slated for ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

If the calendar wasn’t enough, ESPN provided a reminder that 2023 is nigh on Monday, announcing nine ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ broadcasts in the first half of next season. Included among them is the Dodgers hosting the Yankees on June 4 at Dodger Stadium, the finale of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles.

ESPN returns the same television crew for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ telecasts, with Karl Ravech calling play by play alongside analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez, with Buster Olney reporting. ESPN has an exclusive broadcast window for ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ which means no local telecasts, so no SportsNet LA.

Next season sees the first time that every MLB team will play all 29 other teams during the regular season. Among other things, that necessitated an increase from 20 to 46 interleague games for every team.

The Dodgers last played the Yankees in August 2019, in a three-game weekend series also in Los Angeles, and one that featured the least traditional uniforms either franchise has ever worn, opting instead for a Spy v. Spy black and white matchup during MLB players weekend.

During the 2022 season, the Dodgers played four times on ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ plus one other game with the ESPN Sunday night crew on the Thursday coming out of the All-Star break. The Dodgers won all five games, beating the Cubs, Braves, Giants (on Thursday), and Padres (twice).

Nine ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ games are revealed thus far for 2023. All telecasts start at 4 p.m. PT unless otherwise noted.

2023 ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ games