Clayton Kershaw will pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has done just about everything there is to do in baseball, but in three months will add a new notch to his belt. Kershaw on Monday was confirmed to pitch in the World Baseball Classic.

Kershaw, who signed a one-year, $20-million contract to return for a 16th season in Los Angeles, said on December 5 that he was considering pitching for Team USA, but that he hadn’t yet spoken with Dodgers management about it, and wanted to see how he felt this offseason before committing.

“Obviously it would be a huge honor to get to do that,” Kershaw said at the time. “We’re all watching USA Soccer right now at the World Cup, and how special it is to wear that jersey, and how many people can get behind that.”

This will be the first World Baseball Classic for Kershaw, who turns 35 in March. He joins a stacked Team USA roster that also includes Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Will Smith, plus former teammate Trea Turner, to name a few.

Julio Urías will pitch for Mexico in the WBC, and Freddie Freeman is expected to play first base for Canada.

Team USA, Mexico, and Canada are all in Pool C in the World Baseball Classic, which will play first-round games at Chase Field in Phoenix from March 11-15. Should any of them advance, second-round play (March 17-18) plus the semifinals and championship (March 19-21) will be played at loanDepot Park in Miami.