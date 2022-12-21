The Dodgers’ offseason may not be heating up, but it’s certainly getting more interesting. Familiar faces have been traded away, intriguing short-term deals have been signed, and there’s no telling what will come next — not with what we’ve seen happen in previous seasons. Here’s a bit of intel on the latest happenings in L.A., from a bit of insight into what’s going on to a heartfelt farewell for Justin Turner.

Dodgers Links

If you’re wondering why the Dodgers aren’t spending big this offseason (so far), Tom Verducci at Sports Illustrated offers a few explanations.

Speaking of offseason scheming, Zach Crizer at Yahoo!Sports reminds us that there’s always a potential Shohei Ohtani signing to consider for next year.

Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic takes a look at why J.D. Martinez opted for less money from the Dodgers than he may have garnered from other teams.

Justin Turner wasn’t the best Dodger, writes Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times — but he was the best of the Dodgers.

Who’s the player to watch for next season? Is there enough oomph in the lineup? Juan Toribio answers these questions and more at MLB.com.

In case you missed it, Chris Taylor got married this month, and he and his new family look adorably thrilled.