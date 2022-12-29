Dodgers designate Jake Reed for assignment

The Dodgers finalized their one-year contract for J.D. Martinez on Thursday, and to create room on the 40-man roster the club designated pitcher Jake Reed for assignment.

It’s been a busy transactional ride for Reed, who has pitched 11 games for the Dodgers in parts of the last two seasons. The right-hander made his major league debut with Los Angeles in July 2021, and since then has been a part of five different organizations, including three stints with the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old Reed has been designated for assignment five times in the last five months. After each of the first four such occasions, he was claimed off waivers:

July 13: Dodgers claimed Reed off waivers from the Mets

September 5: Orioles claimed Reed off waivers from the Dodgers

October 13: Red Sox claimed Reed off waivers from the Orioles

November 18: Dodgers claimed Reed off waivers from the Red Sox

Reed recorded his first — and, to date, only — major league save with the Dodgers on August 30, one of five games he pitched for Los Angeles in 2022. The right-hander pitched for three teams last season — Mets, Dodgers, and Orioles — and posted a 7.02 ERA and 4.74 xERA, allowing 15 runs in 16⅔ innings, with 13 strikeouts and eight walks.

With this move, the Dodgers have 21 pitchers and 19 position players on the 40-man roster.