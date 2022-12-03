Dodgers notes: Jimmy Rollins, Hall of Fame voting, Yasiel Puig, TopGolf

Checking in on some Dodgers and baseball-related stories heading into the weekend.

J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News prefers to keep his Hall of Fame ballot anonymous. “Too often now, the answers to these questions are mistaken for sanctimony and hypocrisy when, in reality, they’re just one voter’s opinion,” he wrote. “It’s not news. It’s not worthless either. Good questions deserve good answers, not automatic backlash for the dissenting opinions among us.”

Jimmy Rollins, who played for the Dodgers in 2015, is in his second year on the BBWAA ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs analyzed the Cooperstown case for the longtime Phillies shortstop and former National League MVP. Rollins received 9.4 percent of the vote last year, above the five percent required to remain on the ballot.

Yasiel Puig, who was said to have reached a plea agreement for his involvement in an illegal sports gambling ring, reversed course this week to instead plead not guilty. Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times has more on what lies ahead for Puig, including a potential trial in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles as soon as January 10.

Roger Cormier at Baseball Prospectus continued a fun annual tradition, compiling many of the best and bizarre things uttered on local MLB broadcasts of a blowout game in 2022.

Dodger Stadium will host the “TopGolf Live Stadium Tour” for a pair of weekends in the new year — January 5-8 and January 12-15. Cary Osborne at Dodger Insider has more information.