Clayton Kershaw is back; Trea Turner & Justin Verlander sign elsewhere

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

Clayton Kershaw is back with the Dodgers, officially signing his one-year, $20-million deal on Monday, kicking off an eventful first full day of the MLB winter meetings, which we recap on today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast.

Kershaw stated his preference to go year-to-year on his contracts going forward, conferring with his family each offseason before deciding to return to Los Angeles or go pitch for his hometown Rangers to be closer to his kids during the season. For now, Kershaw remains with the Dodgers for what will be a franchise record 16th season.

He joins a rotation that will also likely add another member this offseason, but that new pitcher won’t be Justin Verlander, who instead agreed to a two-year deal with the Mets.

Trea Turner also made his decision on Monday, agreeing to terms with the Phillies on a reported 11-year, $300-million deal.

That made for a busy day at the winter meetings in San Diego. Also on the podcast, we look back at a very busy two days at the winter meetings in 1973, when the Dodgers reshaped the team with two big trades, sending away longtime Dodgers Willie Davis and Claude Osteen in exchange for Jimmy Wynn and Mike Marshall, which helped them win a pennant in 1974, LA’s first playoff appearance in eight years.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 20:07)