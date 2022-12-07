Winter Meetings got busy fast this year, with rumors flying and plenty of intriguing signings to go along with them. Here’s some of the latest news and updates we collected from the past few days in San Diego.

The Dodgers are already looking ahead to 2023, when Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent. He’s a major target for the team, writes Mike Chiari at Bleacher Report.

There’s still plenty of time to flash some cash at Winter Meetings, and Juan Toribio at MLB.com wonders whether the Dodgers will make any big buys.

We’ve been hearing a lot about the new wave of prospects that could transform this team in 2023. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times takes a closer look at the strengths, weaknesses, and potential impact of five top prospects.

Cody Bellinger is a Cub, and the market for center fielders to replace him—led by the Mets’ Brandon Nimmo—is thin, writes Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors. So who should L.A. be eyeing?

Speaking of MLB Trade Rumors, Mark Polishuk breaks down the Miami Marlins’ supposed interest in Justin Turner.