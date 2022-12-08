Dodgers reportedly staying away from Carlos Correa

The Dodgers are in the market for a shortstop. After losing Trea Turner, they have a few options. They can trade for a guy like Tim Anderson, slide Gavin Lux over to his original position, or they can go out and sign a marquee free agent. However, one name they are reportedly NOT considering is Carlos Correa.

Due to concerns that the fanbase would be upset with the move, Andrew Friedman seems to have crossed Correa off of the list of players that he is looking at, writes Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic.

This was bound to happen at some point. A player with ties to the 2017 Astros was going to hit the open market and the Dodgers were going to have interest. It just doesn’t help that it’s Carlos Correa, who after the entire incident, continued to speak publicly, deny all wrongdoing, and fail to take any accountability.

But here’s the thing... the Dodgers need a shortstop, and Correa is really, really good. He’s a former No. 1 overall pick who has done nothing but produce since entering the league. His career slash line reads: .279/.357/.479 and he won the American League Platinum Glove Award in 2021, awarded to each league’s best overall defender.

This puts Andrew Friedman in a really weird spot. Adding Correa would undoubtedly make the team better, and his job is to find the right pieces that give the Dodgers the best chance to win a World Series. That being said, when Correa returned to Dodger Stadium, the fans gave him hell. There’s no other way to put it. Fans were BRUTAL, and rightfully so. There are clearly still fans who want absolutely nothing to do with anyone linked to the 2017 Astros.

Should those feelings get in the way of the organization making a move that moves the needle closer to a World Series championship? Thankfully that’s not for me to decide.

Dodgers Links