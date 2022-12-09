Where Dodgers free agents have signed for 2023

The Dodgers had a relatively large number of free agents this offseason, thanks to a few early roster decisions that set the tone for the hot stove. So we have quite a few folks to keep track of this winter.

First came the ten players who became free agents the day after the World Series ended. That was highlighted by Clayton Kershaw, who returned in short order on a one-year, $20-million contract for a 16th season in Los Angeles. The Dodgers made qualifying offers to two players, who both declined. Trea Turner found an ultra-long-term deal with the Phillies, and Tyler Anderson got $39 million over three years to drove down Interstate 5 to Anaheim.

In addition to the initial free agents, the Dodgers declined four club options for 2023 in the first week of the offseason, most notably handing Justin Turner $2 million to buy out his $16-million option.

The list of free agents grew even larger on November 18, when Cody Bellinger was not tendered a contract, which was expected. Edwin Rios was also non-tendered, which was perhaps less expected. For purposes of tracking Dodgers free agents, we’re not counting utility man Luke Williams, was was also non-tendered ten days after LA claimed him off waivers.

Sixteen Dodgers from 2022 are free agents, which admittedly is inflated by Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson, both of whom spent the entire season on the 60-day injured list after surgical procedures.

The first seven Dodgers free agents to sign new contracts were spread across seven different teams, including Bellinger on a one-year deal with the Cubs and Andrew Heaney getting two years from the Rangers.

David Price hinted at retirement all season, but hasn’t yet officially called it quits. His agent Bo McKinnis told Jon Heyman of the New York Post during the winter meetings that Price wouldn’t pitch in 2023. But for now, Price is still officially a free agent, and if a decision is made, we’ll track it here.