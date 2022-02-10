MLB owners and the players’ association are set to meet for another collective bargaining session on Saturday, reports Jon Heyman at MLB Network.

The league is expected to make a new proposal focusing on core economic issues at the session, which follows an owners meeting in Orlando today.

Commissioner Rob Manfred is scheduled to speak from today’s meeting as well, with many in baseball expecting him to announce a delayed start to spring training.

Dodgers Links

Clayton Kershaw is headed to the Super Bowl this weekend to support his childhood friend and Rams quarterback Matt Stafford. Kershaw appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to chat about his trip, and Fox Sports has all the info.

ESPN’s Joon Lee ranked the best MLB uniforms of all time, and the Dodgers appear on his list twice: once for the 1944 satin outfits, and again for today’s snappy blue and white.

