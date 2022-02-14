LA will finally get a parade

Congrats to the Rams on bringing a championship to the city of Los Angeles. Since 2020, LA has been championship city. The Dodgers and Lakers both won championships in 2020, with the Rams following with one of their own.

The only difference is that the Rams will actually get a parade. Because of COVID protocols, the Dodgers and Lakers didn’t have the chance to celebrate their title with fans. At least the Rams will get the chance to.

Some current Dodgers players weighed in on the Rams winning it all.

Let’s go! @RamsNFL y’all earned that! What a game.. Our turn to follow suit! — Trea Turner (@treavturner) February 14, 2022

