LA will finally get a parade

Congrats to the Rams on bringing a championship to the city of Los Angeles. Since 2020, LA has been championship city. The Dodgers and Lakers both won championships in 2020, with the Rams following with one of their own.
The only difference is that the Rams will actually get a parade. Because of COVID protocols, the Dodgers and Lakers didn’t have the chance to celebrate their title with fans. At least the Rams will get the chance to.
Some current Dodgers players weighed in on the Rams winning it all.
Let’s go! @RamsNFL y’all earned that! What a game.. Our turn to follow suit!— Trea Turner (@treavturner) February 14, 2022
Hey @Rams, when is the parade??? We are locked out and available! #MegaParade #LA #CityofChampions— Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 14, 2022
Links
- Nearly three years ago, Rafael Reyna was leaving Dodger Stadium when he was attacked in the parking lot. Reyna was in a coma for weeks and required months of rehab to relearn how to speak and walk again because he suffered brain damage. Richard Winton of The LA Times with an important piece on the importance of being safe at the stadium.
- What are the odds of a no-hitter being thrown at Dodger Stadium? Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com with the odds for every stadium.
- Former Dodgers scout Calvin Jones passed away at the age of 58. He was fundamental to the Dodgers making the franchise-altering decision to select Clayton Kershaw with the seventh overall pick in the 2006 draft.
