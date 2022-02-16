Spring training is officially delayed, and with this unfortunate milestone, one can only hope that negotiations will continue soon. MLB doesn’t seem too concerned, though...

MLB and the players union are expected to meet again later this week but nothing yet has been formally scheduled as of this morning. They have met once in the last 14 days on core economic issues. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 16, 2022

In the meantime, here’s what’s happening in Los Angeles and beyond:

Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times had some strong words for Lakers and Dodgers players who asked to share the Rams’ victory parade today.

Clayton Kershaw appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to talk about the silver linings of failure, the Super Bowl, and more.

Do the ridiculous, weird stats that announcers pull out during games ever make you cringe? Let Ben Clemens at FanGraphs make you laugh instead with stats like “worst record in games scoring four runs.”

In the midst of lockout negotiations around minimum salaries, Matt Snyder at CBS Sports offers his take on why MLB shouldn’t have a max salary.

And speaking of the lockout, an advocacy group for minor leaguers thanked MLB players for refusing a proposal that would have cut more minor league jobs, according to the Associated Press.