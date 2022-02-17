 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lockout negotiations to resume today

Plus, how the lockout affects Arizona, inside the Dodgers’ farm system, and more.

By Samantha C Carleton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Lockout Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Players’ Association is ready to respond to owners’ latest proposal, the Associated Press reports.

Players were reportedly unimpressed with the 130-page proposal, which included a 10% rise in minimum salary and a universal designated hitter, among other details.

The two sides would need to reach an agreement by late February or early March to ensure an on-time start of the 2022 season. Right now, they’re still far from agreeing on luxury tax thresholds and rates, arbitration eligibility, revenue sharing, and more.

Dodgers Links

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic takes a deep dive into how the Dodgers built their top-tier farm system.

Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times explains how the lockout—and lack of spring training activity—puts Arizona and its Cactus League in a tough spot.

How likely is a no-hitter to happen at Dodger Stadium? MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince breaks it down for every stadium.

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...