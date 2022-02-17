The MLB Players’ Association is ready to respond to owners’ latest proposal, the Associated Press reports.

Players were reportedly unimpressed with the 130-page proposal, which included a 10% rise in minimum salary and a universal designated hitter, among other details.

MLB, which made the last proposal Saturday, is offering a 10% rise in minimum salary to $630K, no compensation lost for signing free agents and a universal DH. However, the 2% rise to $214M in luxury tax threshold and steeper penalties proposed are unpalatable for players union. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 16, 2022

The two sides would need to reach an agreement by late February or early March to ensure an on-time start of the 2022 season. Right now, they’re still far from agreeing on luxury tax thresholds and rates, arbitration eligibility, revenue sharing, and more.

Dodgers Links

