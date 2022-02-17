Does Freddie Freeman want to play for the Dodgers?

There are a number of big names still left on the free agent market. Eventually, the lockout will end and baseball will resume. When that happens, there will be a flurry of moves all across baseball.

Dodgers fans have a number of names to keep an eye on, such as Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen. Another name to potentially keep an eye on is Freddie Freeman.

Coming off a World Series winning season, Freeman is a free agent. Even dating back to last season, the assumption from a lot of people was that Freeman would eventually end up back in Atlanta. With that being said, both sides didn’t reach an agreement on a new deal at any point last season and they didn’t reach an agreement prior to the lockout.

Recently, Hall of Famer Chipper Jones spoke on the radio about Freeman and shared his thoughts on the entire situation. He provided some very eye-opening statements.

“I don’t know, I haven’t talked to Freddie in quite some time, but I’m sure he’s probably a little frustrated this wasn’t done in Spring Training last year. But the fact of the matter is we didn’t have any fans in the stands. We’ve got owners that didn’t know where revenue was going to be at the end of the year and maybe held out a little bit. The bottom line is, Freddie I believe before it’s all said and done will be playing where he wants to play. I know he’s a West Coast guy. I know he has a home here in Atlanta. But Freddie, if he wants to play for the Atlanta Braves, will be playing for the Atlanta Braves. I’ll leave it at that.”

Here is more of what Jones added:

“The Braves have made some offers, didn’t make him happy. He’s being courted by some of the prettiest girls on the block right now, he’s gonna listen to them. I hope that he thinks about his legacy here in Atlanta and they can come to some sort of an agreement to bring him back because I’d love nothing more than for his number to go right in there in between Dale Murphy and Bobby Cox. In between the 3 and the 6, a couple down from the number 10 because we’ve talked about it often and I think it would be a shame if it didn’t happen.”

There’s nothing really groundbreaking here, but it is interesting to hear Jones say that the offers made by Atlanta didn’t make Freeman happy. Ultimately, it sounds like if the Braves make him a fair offer, he’ll return.

But, what happens if they don’t? Well, looks like we can see Freeman in a different uniform for the first time in his career.

If that’s the case, maybe the Dodgers take a swing at the former MVP. Freeman went to high school in Orange County, so the veteran would be be returning home. Maybe after winning a World Series with Atlanta, he feels as if it’s ready to begin a new chapter in his career.

He certainly can fit into the Dodgers’ starting lineup very nicely. The Dodgers lost a pretty impactful left-handed bat in Corey Seager, so adding one of Freeman’s magnitude would definitely be a welcoming addition. Plus, there hasn’t really been an update on the health of Max Muncy since the end of November.

If Muncy misses time, Freeman is a pretty good fallback option at first base I’d say. Plus, with the designated hitter likely coming to the National League it’ll add more options for the Dodgers.

Again, this is all speculation. Freeman very well could end up back in Atlanta. He might have no interest in leaving. We’ll just have to wait and see how things play out once the lockout ends. With that being said, I think we all can agree that the Dodgers would welcome Freeman to Los Angeles with open arms. I know I would.