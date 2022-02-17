Little progress made between MLB and MLBPA on Thursday

Still no deal.

Major League Baseball and the players’ union met on Thursday, with the meeting lasting only 15 minutes. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, there was little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement.

Here’s the proposal from the union today.

Union’s proposal today: dropping their request to put all players with two years of service time into arbitration. Instead, they propose Super Two, which currently puts the top 22 percent of two-year players in terms of service time into arb, expand to the top 80 percent. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 17, 2022

Following the meeting, this also happened.

Lead MLB negotiator Dan Halem just left after a side session with lead union negotiator Bruce Meyer. They stayed for an additional 20 minutes or so. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 17, 2022

In their new proposal today, the union withdrew their proposal for all 2+ players to be arbitration eligible. Their new proposal included Super 2s expanding from 22 percent to 80 percent. Currently, 22 percent of second-year players enter arbitration.

Under the new proposed offer, 20 percent of second-year players would remain in pre-arbitration. In addition, the union also increased their request to $115 million in the pre-arbitration bonus pool for the top 150 players. Major League Baseball is offering $15 million to the top 30 players, based on WAR.

The union told Major League Baseball it was prepared to meet every day next week. Next week will be the biggest week by far. MLB set a February 28 deadline to start Opening Day on time. Well, that’s 11 days away. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock....