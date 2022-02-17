 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Little progress made between MLB and MLBPA on Thursday

The season is in jeopardy of starting on time

By Blake Harris
MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Still no deal.

Major League Baseball and the players’ union met on Thursday, with the meeting lasting only 15 minutes. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, there was little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement.

Here’s the proposal from the union today.

Following the meeting, this also happened.

In their new proposal today, the union withdrew their proposal for all 2+ players to be arbitration eligible. Their new proposal included Super 2s expanding from 22 percent to 80 percent. Currently, 22 percent of second-year players enter arbitration.

Under the new proposed offer, 20 percent of second-year players would remain in pre-arbitration. In addition, the union also increased their request to $115 million in the pre-arbitration bonus pool for the top 150 players. Major League Baseball is offering $15 million to the top 30 players, based on WAR.

The union told Major League Baseball it was prepared to meet every day next week. Next week will be the biggest week by far. MLB set a February 28 deadline to start Opening Day on time. Well, that’s 11 days away. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock....

