MLB and MLBPA to hold multiple bargaining sessions next week

As you likely have heard, the meeting between Major League Baseball and the Players Association lasted about 15 minutes yesterday.

With no deal in sight, the clock appears to be winding down before the 2022 season is delayed. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, both sides will meet multiple times next week. Potentially every day.

While exact plans are not finalized, MLB and the MLB Players Association intend to hold multiple bargaining sessions — perhaps every day — as early as Monday, sources told ESPN. Multiple owners and players expect to fly in for sessions leading up to MLB’s stated Feb. 28 deadline. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2022

As reported above, Major League Baseball has stated that a deal needs to be reached by February 28 if the regular season will start on time. Monday will be the 21st, giving both sides exactly one week to strike a deal to avoid a delay to the season.

Passan also tweeted that majority of industry people believe a deal could come together very quickly and that things will accelerate at end of February.

We may not be close to the finish line now, but hopefully a week from now has us in the final sprint.

