Dodgers notes: Joc Pederson, Caleb Ferguson, prospect rankings

While I’m disappointed the movie Father Stu apparently is not a biography of Joc Pederson, the former Dodgers outfielder turns 30 in April. Pederson’s wife Kelsey threw a surprise birthday party for him recently, with several former Dodgers teammates in attendance, as shared by AJ Pollock on Instagram.
Links
- Caleb Ferguson talked about rehabbing from Tommy John surgery on Dodger Talk with David Vassegh this week.
- Dustin Nosler and Josh Thomas at Dodgers Digest each picked their top 30 Dodgers prospects, and explained their choices in great detail.
- It’s PECOTA week at Baseball Prospectus, which on Friday included the current — and admittedly incomplete, with the lockout still in place — projected 2022 standings. The Dodgers are projected for 96 wins (well, 95.9, to be exact), the third-most wins in MLB (behind the Brewers and Astros), and to score the fourth-most runs in baseball (815).
- At CBS Sports, Mike Axisa, R.J. Anderson, Dayn Perry, and Matt Snyder gave their thoughts on whether MLB will play a full, 162-game schedule this season.
- I highly recommend reading this wonderful and heartbreaking profile by Stephen Nesbitt at The Athletic of Mike “Oz” Osegueda, the former Yahoo Sports baseball writer who now runs his own business, Fresno Street Eats.
