Dodgers sign two prospects, coach from Uganda

The Dodgers have reportedly signed two Ugandan prospects and one Ugandan coach, according to the country’s National Council of Sports.

US Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Uganda Baseball players Ben Serunkuma & Umar Male as the first two Ugandan born to play professionally for a Major League Baseball (MLB) organization in USA.



Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male are the first Ugandan-born players to be offered a professional contract, according to the council, and will join coach Joshua Kizito Muwanguzi at the Dodgers’ Campo Las Palmas player development facility in the Dominican Republic before transitioning to the minors.

The players each received a $10,000 signing bonus and a $10,000 education bonus, according to the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

“The Dodgers hope the success of these three young men will continue to grow the sport and inspire a new crop of potential professionals players from the Pearl of Africa,” said Will Nolden, a youth development coach for the Dodgers, at the signing ceremony.

