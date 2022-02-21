Let’s speculate.

The lockout will hopefully come to an end this week. When it does, there are a number of moves that need to be made pretty quickly. One of the biggest moves will involve free agent Freddie Freeman.

In case you missed it, I wrote about Freeman a few days ago. I talked about how he could be a great fit in Los Angeles if he doesn’t return to Atlanta. Like I talked about in the article, I’m not sure what the chances are that he ends up with the Dodgers. With that being said, we had some interesting tweets last night.

It all started when former Dodger and current Giants pitcher Alex Wood tweeted this.

I just hope he keeps hitting homers for the Braves and not you know…anyone in the NL West https://t.co/4metyBGCGK — Alex Wood (@Awood45) February 21, 2022

He tweeted about how he hopes Freeman keeps hitting home runs for the Braves and not anyone in the NL West. Well, let’s break this down.

Wood clearly isn’t talking about the Giants here. Why? Well, he would WANT Freeman hitting home runs for the Giants, wouldn’t he? We can take the Rockies and D-Backs out of the equation... because, well... let’s be honest with ourselves.

This leaves the Padres and Dodgers. Sure, the Padres could throw $200 million at him if they’re feeling frisky, but I got a strong feeling Wood is referring to the Dodgers here. But then again, just pure speculation.

Oh, but it gets better.

Justin Turner chimed in, quote tweeting Wood’s tweet with this.

Does Turner know something we don’t? Is this friendly banter? Stay tuned!

(this is all for fun please try and not take this too seriously)

