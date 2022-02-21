A look back at a great signing.... and a bad one

Happy Monday, party people.

As we inch closer to the start of the regular season, the number of notable transactions decreases every week. No worries, though. There are a few memorable moves that happened over the course of the next week.

These are the most notable transactions between February 21-27 going back to 2000.

February 22

2009: Signed Orlando Hudson as a free agent

Orlando Hudson had a pretty successful career. He was an All-Star twice and won four Gold Glove Awards. Hudson was with the Dodgers for only one season of his 11-year big-league career, but it was arguably one of his best seasons.

In 2009, Hudson hit .283 and had 156 hits, the second most of his career. He had 35 doubles, which were the most of his career. In addition, he also posted a career-best OPS+ of 109.

Hudson was named an All-Star and won a Gold Glove Award, but everyone remembers him from one game. Albeit, it was a pretty damn memorable one. On Dodger Stadium’s Opening Day, Hudson hit for the cycle.

He got things started with a single in the first inning. In the third inning, he hit a home run. An inning later, Hudson hit a double. Needing a triple to hit for the cycle, Hudson stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning. He scorched one down the right field line and was off to the races. Hudson barely beat the tag and was safe at third.

It was the first cycle by a Dodger since Wes Parker in 1970.

2014: Signed Erisbel Arruebarrena as an amateur free agent

The Dodgers signed Cuban shortstop Erisbel Arruebarrena to a $25 million, five-year contract. The 23-year-old was expected to make an impact at the big-league level for LA, but that never happened.

“Offensively, he’s a work in progress,” Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti said. “He’s got power. That’s the part of his game that probably needs to get better. But his defense is good enough that it was worth signing him. We signed him for the defensive part, knowing that he can play the middle of the diamond at a very high level. And, there’s some offensive ability there that we’ll try to fine tune.”

Arruebarrena appeared in only 22 games for the Dodgers. In his limited action, he hit .195 with an OPS of .464. In 45 plate appearances, he recorded only one extra base hit and struck out 38 percent of the time.

He was suspended by the Dodgers in 2015 for “repeated failures to comply with his contract”. Things didn’t get any better, as he was suspended for the remainder of the 2016 season as well.

From Gabe Kapler, who at the time was the Dodgers’ director of player development:

“We have suspended Erisbel Arruebarrena for the remainder of the season for his repeated failure to comply with the terms of his contract.”

He appeared in eight games in the Arizona League in 2017 and that would be the end of his Dodgers tenure.

