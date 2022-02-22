Dodgers sign Robbie Erlin to minor league deal, per report

The Dodgers have reportedly signed a player in his 30s who last played for the Atlanta Braves. The one you’re thinking of isn’t yet allowed to join a team just yet with the lockout still going. But minor league deals are still allowed, and that’s how Robbie Erlin joined the Dodgers.

Chris Hilburn-Trenkle at Baseball America on Monday shared the minor league signings throughout the sport over the last three weeks. Four Dodgers were listed, the first three of whom we already covered — pitcher Sam Gaviglio, pitcher Cole Duensing and catcher Chris Betts.

Erlin pitched for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan in 2021, posting a 3.49 ERA in 53⅓ innings, with 46 strikeouts and 16 walks.

“What an awesome experience Japan has been,” the left-hander said on Instagram in October. “Thankful for the Fighters, my teammates and the fans!”

Erlin pitched parts of seven years in the majors for the Padres, Pirates, and Braves, and missed all of 2017 after Tommy John surgery. Drafted by the Rangers in 2009, Erlin was traded to the Padres in 2009 for reliever Mike Adams. The other pitcher headed to San Diego in that deal, right-hander Joe Wieland, made his way to Los Angeles in the Matt Kemp-Yasmani Grandal trade, and made two starts for the Dodgers in 2015.

The 31-year-old Erlin has a 4.85 career ERA and 3.79 FIP in 339⅔ innings, with 274 strikeouts and 69 walks.