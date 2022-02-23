When the Dodgers signed Cuban prospect Yadier Alvarez in 2015, the team had high hopes for the pitcher — he was even ranked higher than Cody Bellinger as a top Dodgers prospect a year later and praised for his graceful 100 MPH fastball. Then Alvarez decided he was done with baseball after five seasons in the minors and just two starts with double-A Tulsa in 2019, abruptly leaving the team.

Injuries and some time off to work on his mental health have put Alvarez’s career on hold, but the Cuban phenom is now ready to make a comeback.

Though he and the Dodgers officially parted ways in 2020, Alvarez is determined to make it back to the majors.

MLB.com reporter Francys Romero says that Alvarez has been training every day this offseason in the hopes of landing on a 2022 roster.

Cuban RHP and former Dodgers top prospect Yadier Alvarez (25) has high expectations for 2022 and is looking to reach MLB. He has trained every day this offseason in Miami with Maels Rodriguez (100 MPH CLUB Academy). pic.twitter.com/LHZMqpVCEa — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) February 17, 2022

His training partner, Maels Rodriguez, was a Cuban superstar in his own right. Rodriguez is an Olympic silver medalist, Cuban National Series MVP, and holder of the Cuban National Series record for strikeouts in one season (263 in 2000-2001).

Dodgers Links

Normally bitter rivals, Dodgers and Giants fans at Robin Baggett Stadium have one thing in common: They’re big fans of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s college baseball team. Andrew Pridgen at SF Gate tells the story.

Logan Webb and Kevin Gausman joined The Pitching Ninja Show to talk about why Brusdar Graterol is one of the toughest pitchers to hit.

Spring training might be delayed, but New Era wasn’t discouraged from dropping their spring training cap collection anyways. Josh Goldberg at The Score ranks them all.