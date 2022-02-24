As a delayed start to the season — and lost games that won’t be made up — becomes more and more likely, players, owners, and the rest of MLB stand to loose quite a lot of cash. But just how much? The Associated Press’s Ronald Blum laid it all out.

Players as a whole would lose a combined $20.5 million per day of a delayed season, while those at minimum salaries would lose between $3,387 and $4,167 daily, depending on the agreed-upon minimum. And for those at the top? Former Dodger Max Scherzer would lose about $232,000 every day.

While it’s harder to figure out how much owners would lose, we know that they receive a substantial percentage of postseason revenue. Industry revenue overall — including ticket sales, broadcast revenue, and more — reached $9.7 billion in 2019, according to Blum, and owners of courses see a large portion of that amount as well.

Then there are the long-term effects. Service time, free agent eligibility, deferred compensation, and stats that could impact future earnings are all at risk. If the 2022 season is in fact delayed, its aftershocks will likely be felt for years to come.

Dodgers Links

What could a Freddie Freeman trade look like for L.A.? ESPN’s Buster Olney spoke to agents about what to expect post-lockout.

Who is The Athletic’s Jim Bowden most excited to see in spring training? Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux are both on his list.

John Tomase at NBC Sports Boston made a compelling argument for why Kenley Jansen should be closing games in Fenway Park this season.

Justin Turner is helping MLB get in on the NFT game, and Bill Shea of The Athletic takes a deep dive into this still-uncharted territory for pro baseball.