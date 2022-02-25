Dodgers prospects who can jump into the Top 100 conversation in 2023

Over the last few weeks, a number of outlets have been releasing their Top 100 prospects entering the 2022 season. If you’ve missed any of them, here’s a great recap of which Dodgers prospects cracked each list.

In addition to having a number of prospects viewed at the Top 100 level, the Dodgers also have a number of names who can potentially crack the list during the 2023 season.

Eric Longenhagen, Kevin Goldstein and Tess Taruskin at FanGraphs shared their picks of players who we can potentially see crack Top 100 lists a year from now. As expected, there are a few Dodgers who made the list.

Outfielder Jose Ramos was selected in the “This Is What They Look Like” group. Ramos ranked No. 10 and No. 11 respectively in Dodger Digest’s Top 30 rankings. The 21-year-old appeared in 47 games for the Quakes in 2021. He hit .313 with an OPS of .936. Ramos posted a 139 wRC+ while hitting eight homers and driving in 44 runs.

Up next was right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrani, who was in the “Epic Bounce Back” group. Nastrani was selected in the fourth round by the Dodgers in the 2021 MLB Draft. He appeared in only six games for the Quakes last year, posting a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings. Although a small sample size, he struck out 30 batters in those 13 innings.

No, that wasn’t a typo. That’s a K/9 rate of 20.77. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s sustainable, but what an introduction to the Dodgers’ system.

Here’s FanGraphs’ write-up on the 22-year-old:

Nastrini dealt with several amateur injuries, including TOS surgery as a freshman at UCLA, and he couldn’t get out of the first inning in either of his final two pre-draft collegiate starts, but he pitched very well in the California Collegiate League just before the 2021 draft. He flashed plus-plus stuff during the late summer and fall with the Dodgers but also had periods of wildness.

Last on the list was Ryan Pepiot, who has actually already appeared in two Top 100 lists. He was ranked as high as No. 59 by ESPN and was No. 99 according to Baseball America. Pepiot was part of the “Late-Inning Relievers” group.

The article mentions that Pepiot has “typical command-oriented relief risk”, but an incredible changeup and a hard cutter/slider. While Pepiot may project to be a reliever long-term, he certainly can be an option as a starter for the Dodgers in 2022.