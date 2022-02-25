Dave Roberts and Dodgers have ‘begun talks’ on a contract extension

The Dodgers will have a number of free agents to sign once the lockout ends. It’s not just players they will be working out deals with, though.

2022 will be the final year of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ contract. He agreed to a four-year extension back in December of 2018. Roberts was paid $6.5 million last season.

According to Bill Plunkett of The OC Register, Roberts has been in talks regarding a new contract extension with the Dodgers.

“We’ve begun talks,” Roberts said. “We’re talking as we speak. I just hope that we can come to an agreement.”

2022 will already be Roberts’ seventh season with the Dodgers. He’s had a very impressive tenure, and has already solidified his case as one of the best managers in the history of the franchise. He’s reached the playoffs every year and has led the Dodgers to three World Series.

A few weeks ago, Roberts spoke with Andy McCullough from The Athletic. When asked about a contract extension, Roberts said “It’ll get done.”

In the meantime, Roberts is just ready for baseball to return.

“I want to get back to baseball. That’s the thing – I understand all the stuff that’s going on and you do too. The business. I don’t know and you don’t know all that goes into it and it’s not our money that they’re talking about. But the fundamental part of our interest in this is our love for the game. I just want to get back to the love of the game and what’s in the best interests of this game. That’s what I think people are losing sight of – on both sides. I really feel that. “I want to watch bullpens. I want to get out on the field and watch guys work. I want normalcy.”

