Justin Turner climbs the hit by pitch ladder

In each of the last six full major league seasons, Justin Turner has been hit by a pitch at least 10 times, including 12 in 2021. During the truncated 2020 season, Turner had six HBP, well on pace for another double-digit season.
Turner is the all-time Dodgers leader with 90 times being hit by a pitch, passing Brooklyn Hall of Famer Zack Wheat in 2020. Turner has also been hit 13 times in the postseason, nine more than anyone in franchise history, one of several team playoff categories Turner leads.
Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus this week dove into whether getting hit by a pitch is a skill, and noted that over the last five years, Turner has been hit by a pitch once every 36.6 plate appearances, the fourth-highest frequency among players with at least 1,500 PA.
“In addition to systemic changes that drive HBP totals, there’s a subset of batters who are not only willing to get plunked, they’ve learned how to do it without getting hurt (too often),” Mains wrote.
If Turner adds another double-digit HBP season in 2022, he’ll reach 100 times behind hit by a pitch with the Dodgers. Only 29 players have been hit 100 times with a single team, so Turner is close to joining exclusive company.
100 HBP with one team
|Player
|Team
|Years
|HBP
|PA
|PA/HBP
|Player
|Team
|Years
|HBP
|PA
|PA/HBP
|Craig Biggio
|Astros
|1988-2007
|285
|12,504
|43.9
|Jason Kendall
|Pirates
|1996-2004
|177
|5,283
|29.8
|Chase Utley
|Phillies
|2003-2015
|173
|6,617
|38.2
|Derek Jeter
|Yankees
|1995-2014
|170
|12,602
|74.1
|Anthony Rizzo
|Cubs
|2012-2021
|165
|5,639
|34.2
|Tommy Tucker
|Braves
|1890-1897
|150
|4,052
|27.0
|Brady Anderson
|Orioles
|1988-2001
|148
|7,464
|50.4
|Minnie Miñoso
|White Sox
|51-57,'60-61,'64,'76,'80
|144
|5,917
|41.1
|Frank Chance
|Cubs
|1898-1912
|137
|5,102
|37.2
|Art Fletcher
|Giants
|1909-1920
|132
|5,203
|39.4
|Jeff Bagwell
|Astros
|1991-2005
|128
|9,431
|73.7
|Rickie Weeks
|Brewers
|2003-2014
|125
|4,700
|37.6
|Nellie Fox
|White Sox
|1950-1963
|125
|9,493
|75.9
|Carlos Delgado
|Blue Jays
|1993-2004
|122
|6,018
|49.3
|Alex Gordon
|Royals
|2007-2020
|121
|7,250
|59.9
|Frank Robinson
|Reds
|1956-1965
|118
|6,410
|54.3
|Bill Freehan
|Tigers
|1961-1976
|114
|6,900
|60.5
|Frankie Crosetti
|Yankees
|1932-1948
|114
|7,274
|63.8
|Ron Hunt
|Expos
|1971-1974
|114
|2,140
|18.8
|Starling Marte
|Pirates
|2012-2019
|111
|3,986
|35.9
|Jason Giambi
|Yankees
|2002-2008
|109
|3,693
|33.9
|Honus Wagner
|Pirates
|1900-1917
|107
|10,228
|95.6
|Melvin Mora
|Orioles
|2000-2009
|107
|5,388
|50.4
|Brian Downing
|Angels
|1978-1990
|105
|6,912
|65.8
|José Abreu
|White Sox
|2014-2021
|105
|4,827
|46.0
|Alex Rodriguez
|Yankees
|2004-2016
|104
|6,520
|62.7
|Paul Konerko
|White Sox
|1999-2014
|101
|9,258
|91.7
|Sherm Lollar
|White Sox
|1952-1963
|101
|4,924
|48.8
|Jake Beckley
|Pirates
|1888-89,'91-96
|100
|4,203
|42.0
Counting his time with the Mets (and the Orioles too, though Turner was not hit by a pitch in his 17 games played with Baltimore in 2009-2010), Turner has 105 career hit by pitches. That’s tied for 84th in MLB history, and ranks seventh among active players. Currently on the all-time list, Jimmy Dykes and Sherm Lollar are tied for 61st with 115 HBP, 10 more than Turner.
In other words, a typical Turner season would vault him further up the hit by pitch leaderboard.
