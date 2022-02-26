Justin Turner climbs the hit by pitch ladder

In each of the last six full major league seasons, Justin Turner has been hit by a pitch at least 10 times, including 12 in 2021. During the truncated 2020 season, Turner had six HBP, well on pace for another double-digit season.

Turner is the all-time Dodgers leader with 90 times being hit by a pitch, passing Brooklyn Hall of Famer Zack Wheat in 2020. Turner has also been hit 13 times in the postseason, nine more than anyone in franchise history, one of several team playoff categories Turner leads.

Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus this week dove into whether getting hit by a pitch is a skill, and noted that over the last five years, Turner has been hit by a pitch once every 36.6 plate appearances, the fourth-highest frequency among players with at least 1,500 PA.

“In addition to systemic changes that drive HBP totals, there’s a subset of batters who are not only willing to get plunked, they’ve learned how to do it without getting hurt (too often),” Mains wrote.

If Turner adds another double-digit HBP season in 2022, he’ll reach 100 times behind hit by a pitch with the Dodgers. Only 29 players have been hit 100 times with a single team, so Turner is close to joining exclusive company.

100 HBP with one team Player Team Years HBP PA PA/HBP Player Team Years HBP PA PA/HBP Craig Biggio Astros 1988-2007 285 12,504 43.9 Jason Kendall Pirates 1996-2004 177 5,283 29.8 Chase Utley Phillies 2003-2015 173 6,617 38.2 Derek Jeter Yankees 1995-2014 170 12,602 74.1 Anthony Rizzo Cubs 2012-2021 165 5,639 34.2 Tommy Tucker Braves 1890-1897 150 4,052 27.0 Brady Anderson Orioles 1988-2001 148 7,464 50.4 Minnie Miñoso White Sox 51-57,'60-61,'64,'76,'80 144 5,917 41.1 Frank Chance Cubs 1898-1912 137 5,102 37.2 Art Fletcher Giants 1909-1920 132 5,203 39.4 Jeff Bagwell Astros 1991-2005 128 9,431 73.7 Rickie Weeks Brewers 2003-2014 125 4,700 37.6 Nellie Fox White Sox 1950-1963 125 9,493 75.9 Carlos Delgado Blue Jays 1993-2004 122 6,018 49.3 Alex Gordon Royals 2007-2020 121 7,250 59.9 Frank Robinson Reds 1956-1965 118 6,410 54.3 Bill Freehan Tigers 1961-1976 114 6,900 60.5 Frankie Crosetti Yankees 1932-1948 114 7,274 63.8 Ron Hunt Expos 1971-1974 114 2,140 18.8 Starling Marte Pirates 2012-2019 111 3,986 35.9 Jason Giambi Yankees 2002-2008 109 3,693 33.9 Honus Wagner Pirates 1900-1917 107 10,228 95.6 Melvin Mora Orioles 2000-2009 107 5,388 50.4 Brian Downing Angels 1978-1990 105 6,912 65.8 José Abreu White Sox 2014-2021 105 4,827 46.0 Alex Rodriguez Yankees 2004-2016 104 6,520 62.7 Paul Konerko White Sox 1999-2014 101 9,258 91.7 Sherm Lollar White Sox 1952-1963 101 4,924 48.8 Jake Beckley Pirates 1888-89,'91-96 100 4,203 42.0

Counting his time with the Mets (and the Orioles too, though Turner was not hit by a pitch in his 17 games played with Baltimore in 2009-2010), Turner has 105 career hit by pitches. That’s tied for 84th in MLB history, and ranks seventh among active players. Currently on the all-time list, Jimmy Dykes and Sherm Lollar are tied for 61st with 115 HBP, 10 more than Turner.

In other words, a typical Turner season would vault him further up the hit by pitch leaderboard.