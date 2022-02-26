Saturday’s meeting between MLBPA and MLB sounded like a disaster

In order for the regular season to start on time, both the MLBPA and MLB will need to reach an agreement by Monday. After hearing about what went down in Florida today, that appears to be in serious jeopardy and seems doubtful at this point.

According to multiple reports, today’s meeting between both sides didn’t go well, with the players reportedly being outraged and furious.

Source: Today didn’t go well. MLB reacted badly to player proposal, players in turn were outraged. Hostile 2nd meeting. Players moved CBT by same amount MLB did last time: $2m in 3 diff years. MLB proposed cutting $1m off CBT in one year, dropped 1st tier of tax from 50 to 45. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 26, 2022

Players are currently considering walking away from the table, per a person familiar with their plans. Made what they felt was a substantive offer and owners rejected it. Players furious. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 26, 2022

There’s a lot to unpack after today but negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA are not proving fruitful to this point. Players are angry at the league’s response to their offer today, according to a source. Direction of talks moving forward is unclear. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 26, 2022

The players lowered their proposal for the luxury tax by $2 million annually in each year from 2023-24, but both sides remain far apart as the owners responded by moving from $214 million to $215 million in 2023.

The league went up $1 million on the CBT threshold for 2023 and didn't move at all on the rest of the CBT $.



Two days before MLB cancels opening day and loses games -- something the commissioner said would be "disastrous" for the game he runs -- the league moved a million bucks. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2022

The union made a huge change in their proposal, as they dropped to 35 percent from 75 percent for the percentage of players with two to three years of major league service who would become eligible for salary arbitration. Although they dropped 40 percent, Major League Baseball didn’t budge, as they say they will not move from the current 22 percent.

There was also no change to minimum salary or pre-arbitration bonus pool proposals for either side.

Yesterday, it appeared as if both sides were at least making progress in regards to the draft lottery. Well, things went in the opposite direction today.

The sides even went backwards on the lottery draft after making progress yesterday. League’s offer contingent on 14 team postseason. Players sticking with 12. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 26, 2022

Union also asking for players to be protected a year earlier on 40 man rosters (4 years instead of 5 for International/HS, 3 years for college guys). Sounds like limiting the number of options to the minors per season to 5 might be agreeable depending on overall deal. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 26, 2022

Jesse Rogers also reported that the league tweaked the penalty structure for CBT. Originally, it was 50 percent on first threshold. Now it’s down to 45 percent. The second threshold was 75 percent, now it’s down to 62 percent. Third threshold was 100 percent tax, now it’s down to 95 percent. With that being said, the union still feels the tax is way too much.

In regards to what is next, there is no meeting that has been immediately scheduled for Sunday between MLB and MLBPA. According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, players plan to discuss their next move.

If there’s anything positive to take away from the meetings today, there’s this.

The two sides did agree on one issue, restricting the number of times (5) a player can be optioned to the minors in one season. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 26, 2022