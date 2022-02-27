MLB and MLBPA to meet on Sunday

Happy Sunday, everyone. It’s almost March and we still don’t have baseball.

I have some good news and bad news for you. I’ll start with the bad news. In case you missed it, yesterday’s meeting between the players and the owners went horribly. Like, seriously it went as bad as you can imagine. You can get caught up to date on everything here.

There is good news, though. Both sides will meet again today. I doubt a deal is reached today, but maybe they can make progress towards tomorrow’s deadline.

MLB and the MLBPA will meet at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 27, 2022

Links