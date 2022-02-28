MLB and MLBPA still far apart ahead of Monday’s “deadline”

Well, today is the day.

For those unaware, the league has given a February 28 deadline in order for both sides to reach an agreement to avoid losing regular season games. They want four weeks of spring training before opening the season on March 31.

Well, today is February 28, and according to multiple reports, the sides still remain far apart on a new collective bargaining agreement.

They’re going to meet for the eighth straight day on Monday. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the union is ready to stay as long as it takes to reach an agreement. The league has said the same. He also added that Sunday was a “productive” day of conversations, but there were no new proposals on core economics exchanged.

This feels like we’re entering the bottom of the ninth, trailing by about eight runs. But you know what, that’s the beauty of baseball. It’s not a loss until the final out. The odds aren’t looking good, but let’s pull for an amazing come-from-behind win today.

Links