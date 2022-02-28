 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marathon bargaining extends past MLB-imposed deadline, buying another day of talks

Players and owners will meet again Tuesday

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Lockout The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK

Major League Baseball’s self-imposed deadline turned out to be not much a deadline at all. Monday’s marathon bargaining sessions in Florida did not produce a deal between players and owners, but enough progress was made that talks will continue Tuesday.

That’s 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, or 2 p.m. PT, after over 16 hours of bargaining on Monday, and on the east coast, into Tuesday.

Monday, the last day of February and the 89th day of the league-imposed lockout, was the eighth straight day of meetings between players and owners at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, the spring training home of the Cardinals and Marlins. Five days earlier, the league set a deadline of February 28 for an agreement, after which MLB would start canceling regular season games.

“A deadline is a deadline,” an MLB spokesperson told reporters on scene in Florida last Wednesday.

The owners have controlled the timing of the offseason, beginning with locking out the players minutes after the previous CBA expired on December 1, then waiting 43 days to make an offer.

Players and owners only had six days of bargaining sessions during the first 11 weeks of the lockout, before the last eight days of bargaining in Florida. Entering Monday, there wasn’t much hope for an agreement, with early talks in the day described as “threatening.”

Talks progressed throughout the day and into the night, such that both sides met for at least 13 separate times, per various reporters on site.

With so many meetings, positions changed throughout the day. We’ll dive more into the details on Tuesday, but for now this is a decent summary.

With the caveat that Tuesday’s deadline, like Monday’s could easily be moved, the threat of canceling regular season games still remains, even if it doesn’t feel as dire as on Monday morning.

Opening day is scheduled for March 31. The Dodgers are slated to begin the season with a week-long homestand, including four games against the Rockies and three with the Diamondbacks.

