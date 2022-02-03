CBA negotiations continue with little progress

Tuesday’s CBA negotiations yet again yielded little progress, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Sources say that the MLB Players’ Association offered to reduce its pre-arbitration bonus pool request from $105 million to $100 million, but the league — which had previously offered a $10 million pool — did not accept this offer.

The sides also disagreed on how to handle service-time manipulation. While both are open to rewarding teams with draft picks for keeping top prospects on the roster for a full season, the MLBPA also wants to introduce a system that would give pre-arbitration players a full year of service time based on WAR and awards voting.

There’s also the issue of Super Two eligibility, which would make all players with two years of service time eligible for arbitration, and a reduction in revenue sharing. MLB is not interested in either proposal.

As it stands, a delay “feel inevitable,” says ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The meeting between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB is over. Little progress was made. The on-time opening of spring training at this point is in grave danger and, frankly, would take a miraculous deal coming together to rescue. A delay feels inevitable. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 1, 2022

