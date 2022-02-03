Baseball America ranks Dodgers’ farm system No. 8 in MLB

It’s been a long offseason so far, but luckily we’ve had some news over the past week in regards to prospects. Over the last week, a number of outlets have published their ‘Top 100 prospects’ lists.

The Dodgers have been one of the more represented teams on the different lists, having between four and six prospects on each respective list. Here’s a quick recap of the different ‘Top 100’ posts.

We know the Dodgers have some talent in the minors, but where do they stack up against the rest of the league? Baseball America recently released their rankings for the best farm system in the majors. Based on talent, they ranked the Dodgers No. 8 in all of baseball.

The Dodgers’ player development machine continues to hum along. Even after a copious number of recent prospect graduations and trades, the Dodgers still have a deep, balanced system featuring impact talent in the lineup (Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas, Michael Busch) and on the mound (Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot, Landon Knack).

Diego Cartaya (#23), Bobby Miller (#38), Miguel Vargas (#40), Michael Busch (#76) and Ryan Pepiot (#99) were all ranked inside Baseball America’s Top 100.

The Dodgers remaining in the Top 10 is a trend, as they’ve consistently been one of the top farm systems in all of baseball. Baseball America included their preseason rankings going back to 2017 and it’s remarkable at how consistent and dominant their farm system has been.

2017: No. 2

2018: No. 9

2019: No. 10

2020: No. 3

2021: No. 9

2022: No. 8

Oh, and this is after the Dodgers traded away two Top 100 prospects in Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray in July of 2021.

While remaining one of the best teams in baseball, the Dodgers currently have the third best farm system in the National League, but most importantly the best in the NL West. Here’s where other teams in the division are ranked:

D-Backs (10th)

Giants (17th)

Padres (21st)

Rockies (24th)

The Dodgers have an eye for talent. They also know how to develop it as well. I’m sure a year from now they’ll be ranked inside the top ten again. I’m also pretty sure it’ll be filled with entirely new names as well.