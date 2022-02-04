 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Major League Baseball turns to federal mediator to try and help end lockout

It’s been over two months since the lockout began

By Blake Harris
/ new

MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sadly, there is no positive news in regards to the lockout ending. However, there was some new news yesterday that hopefully will get things rolling to resolve this dispute.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball requested the immediate assistance of a federal mediator to help resolve the sport’s lockout. Passan also added that the league reached out to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, which is a governmental agency that attempts to help resolve labor disputes, sources said.

Mediation is not mandatory, per the article. In addition, the MLB Players Association would need to agree to the involvement of a third party.

To sum things up, we’re not closer than we were last week.

