Former Dodgers pitcher Matt Magill retires

Former Dodgers pitcher Matt Magill announced his retirement as a player on Thursday. Drafted by the Dodgers out of Royal High School in Simi Valley in the 31st round in 2008, Magill made the majors in Los Angeles in 2013.

After a strong debut, pitching into the seventh inning with seven strikeouts at Dodger Stadium, Magill had a rough go in his first year in the majors. In six starts he had a 6.51 ERA with more walks than strikeouts, including a nine-walk outing at Coors Field.

Magill was traded to the Reds in 2014 for outfielder Chris Heisey. The right-hander pitched parts of five seasons in the majors through 2020, for the Dodgers, Reds, Twins, and Mariners.

“I loved the challenge of competing with the best in the world,” Magill tweeted on Thursday. “I loved being a ballplayer.”

