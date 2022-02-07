Report: Jose Mota expected to join Dodgers’ broadcast team

Although the Dodgers can’t make any moves to their roster at the moment, it looks as if they’ll be making an addition to their broadcast team.

According to Bill Plunkett of The OC Register, long-time Angels broadcaster Jose Mota is expected to be one of multiple additions to the Dodgers’ broadcast team for the 2022 season. Mota announced last week that he was leaving his job with the Angels after 20 years.

During his tenure with the Angels, he’s provided play-by-play duties along with sideline reporting and pre/postgame analysis, while also working TV and radio in English and Spanish.

There was no report from the Dodgers on the move, but Plunkett implied in the article that Mota would be well-positioned to succeed Hall of Famer Jaime Jarrín, who plans to retire following the 2022 season in what will be his 64th season as the Dodgers’ Spanish play-by-play broadcaster.

