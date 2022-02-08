Dodgers notes: Justin Turner, MLB lockout, Dave Roberts, NASCAR

Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor were among the Dodgers at the Justin Turner Foundation’s annual golf tournament on Monday, as were former Dodger shortstop Corey Seager and free agent pitcher Joe Kelly, to name a few.

Turner and Bellinger spoke to reporters before the golf event, and naturally the current MLB lockout and labor negotiations came up. “At the end of the day, we just want competition,” Turner told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “We want 30 teams that go out and try to win a championship.”

Links

Because of said MLB lockout and with no active collective bargaining agreement nor joint drug agreement to enforce, there hasn’t been drug testing of major league players during the lockout. Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported the lack of drug testing on Monday, which is more of a procedural fact than any sort of bombshell news that changes much in the sport.

Minor league drug testing — for players not on 40-man rosters — is still going on, with five players suspended on Friday.

Dan Szymborski at FanGraphs tests out various playoff formats and incentives in an expanded postseason, analyzing the affect on championship odds.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was one of a handful of grand marshals at Sunday’s NASCAR race at the Los Angeles Coliseum.