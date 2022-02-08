No criminal charges for Trevor Bauer in Los Angeles County, per reports

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer won’t be charged criminally in Los Angeles County after a months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations, per multiple reports.

A woman filed for a restraining order in June after two sexual encounters with Bauer, after which he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. A judge in August denied the request for a restraining order, and Tuesday ended a five-month criminal investigation of the incidents.

“The district attorney determined there as insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bauer committed a crime,” wrote Bill Shaikin and Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times.

“Both my representatives and I have expected this outcome from the beginning,” Bauer said in a video on Tuesday. “We are grateful that each of these third-party arbiters have reviewed the relevant information and made clear and informed decisions on this matter. I have cooperated with the Pasadena Police Department’s investigation, and my version of events has not wavered, because it is the truth.”

MLB’s investigation into Bauer remains ongoing, though given the sport is currently in a lockout it is unlikely that any decision would be reached before a new collective bargaining agreement is reached. Major League Baseball released a statement on Tuesday:

MLB statement on Bauer: "MLB's investigation is ongoing and we will comment further at the appropriate time." — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 8, 2022

That Bauer wasn’t arrested nor criminally charged doesn’t necessarily mean he cannot be suspended by MLB. The league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, agreed to by owners and players through collective bargaining, says, “A Player may be subjected to disciplinary action for just cause by the Commissioner for a violation of this Policy in the absence of a conviction or a plea of guilty to a crime involving a Covered Act.”

Whether Bauer is suspended, it is unclear of the length, or if it would extend beyond the 81 games he already missed in 2021.

The Dodgers have stayed mostly silent during the MLB investigation into Bauer, who is under contract for $32 million in each of 2022 and 2023.

“From our standpoint, it’s being handled by the league office,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said on October 27. “As soon as something is decided, obviously we will come down and talk through it extensively with you guys. But until that happens, we have to reserve comment.”

A team spokesperson on Tuesday added, “MLB is continuing their investigation. We will have no further comment until it concludes.”