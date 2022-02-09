As Dave Roberts entered the 2022 offseason with a one-year contract to remain manager of the Dodgers, many wondered what that meant for his future in Los Angeles.

Andy McCullough of The Athletic sat down with Roberts to reflect on the skipper’s time as manager, and Roberts reassured him that there would be plenty more time in that role.

“It’ll get done,” he said of his apparently inevitable extension.

According to McCullough, Dodgers’ president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman agrees. Friedman and Roberts plan to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the extension, and while there’s no indication of its potential terms, Friedman had nothing but praise for Roberts.

“[Roberts] has been a big part of our past success, and I look forward to him being a big part of future success as well,” he said.

