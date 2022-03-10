Kershaw, Jansen expected to sign quickly after lockout.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed Kenley Jansen and Clayton Kershaw among the free agents most likely to make quick signings after the lockout.

The Dodgers and Jansen have mutual interest in a new contract, Bowden writes, but will L.A. give Jansen the three-year contract he wants? It’s more likely that the Dodgers offer a two-year contract with a team option, leaving the door open for another team to swoop in with a new deal.

Kershaw, meanwhile, has had more time than he bargained for to think about his next move. Bowden predicts a short-term deal and low base salary for the lefty, who is believed to have a small UCL tear in his left elbow. There’s also the possibility of retirement instead of signing at all.

Among the players most likely to take their time is Carlos Correa, who has also been linked to the Dodgers. Between his own contract requests, the number of interested teams, and the effects the new CBA could have on teams’ willingness to ink blockbuster deals, Correa could take a while to make his decision.

