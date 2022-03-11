Dodgers broadcast crew expected to travel for away games in 2022

Aside from the lockout ending, we got some great news surrounding upcoming Dodgers broadcasts.

According to Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times, SportsNet LA is planning on sending Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser on the road for the 2022 season.

Piggybacking off this, SNLA plans to travel its announcers for Dodgers broadcasts this season. https://t.co/x2uXLLZDyk — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) March 10, 2022

Dodgers away broadcasts have been remote the past two seasons, with the broadcasters calling road games at Dodger Stadium. With COVID protocols easing this season, it’ll be great having Davis and Hershiser back on the road.

Hopefully it’ll give us another gem like this.

#Dodgers Broadcasters carpool karaoke Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser rapping Lose Yourself pic.twitter.com/TfhT7EQOSN — Rich Stephenson (@LA_Dodgers_Fans) June 30, 2017

Dodgers links