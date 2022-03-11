Dodgers broadcast crew expected to travel for away games in 2022

Aside from the lockout ending, we got some great news surrounding upcoming Dodgers broadcasts.
According to Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times, SportsNet LA is planning on sending Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser on the road for the 2022 season.
Piggybacking off this, SNLA plans to travel its announcers for Dodgers broadcasts this season. https://t.co/x2uXLLZDyk— Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) March 10, 2022
Dodgers away broadcasts have been remote the past two seasons, with the broadcasters calling road games at Dodger Stadium. With COVID protocols easing this season, it’ll be great having Davis and Hershiser back on the road.
Hopefully it’ll give us another gem like this.
#Dodgers Broadcasters carpool karaoke Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser rapping Lose Yourself pic.twitter.com/TfhT7EQOSN— Rich Stephenson (@LA_Dodgers_Fans) June 30, 2017
Dodgers links
- “It’s fair to say you’re going to see some new faces here in the next week to 10 days.” Dave Roberts joined SportsNet LA to talk about the long-awaited return of baseball and his expectations to strengthen the Dodgers roster.
- From Bill Plascke of The LA Times: Seven things the Dodgers need to do now that the lockout is over
- Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic writes about what is next for Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers
Loading comments...