Dodgers broadcast crew expected to travel for away games in 2022

They’ve called road games remotely since 2020

By Blake Harris
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Aside from the lockout ending, we got some great news surrounding upcoming Dodgers broadcasts.

According to Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times, SportsNet LA is planning on sending Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser on the road for the 2022 season.

Dodgers away broadcasts have been remote the past two seasons, with the broadcasters calling road games at Dodger Stadium. With COVID protocols easing this season, it’ll be great having Davis and Hershiser back on the road.

Hopefully it’ll give us another gem like this.

