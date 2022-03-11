Dodgers begin Cactus League play on March 18

Start planning those trips!

The Dodgers released their revised Spring Training schedule on Friday. They’ll officially have their first game one week from today (March 18) at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

In total, the Dodgers will play 18 games this spring. 15 of them will be in Arizona, as they’ll wrap up the final three games in California for the Freeway Series with the Angels. One game will be at Angel Stadium and the final two games will be at Dodger Stadium.

Of the 15 games in Arizona, nine of them will be at LA’s facility at Camelback Ranch, including five of the first six games.

As of right now, the times for each game haven’t been released. Once they’re made available, check back with this post. The television information isn’t available as well, but it’s safe to assume every game will be available on SportsNet LA.

Here’s a full look at the Dodgers’ schedule.