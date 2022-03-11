 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers begin Cactus League play on March 18

The Dodgers will play 18 games this spring

By Blake Harris
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Start planning those trips!

The Dodgers released their revised Spring Training schedule on Friday. They’ll officially have their first game one week from today (March 18) at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

In total, the Dodgers will play 18 games this spring. 15 of them will be in Arizona, as they’ll wrap up the final three games in California for the Freeway Series with the Angels. One game will be at Angel Stadium and the final two games will be at Dodger Stadium.

Of the 15 games in Arizona, nine of them will be at LA’s facility at Camelback Ranch, including five of the first six games.

As of right now, the times for each game haven’t been released. Once they’re made available, check back with this post. The television information isn’t available as well, but it’s safe to assume every game will be available on SportsNet LA.

Here’s a full look at the Dodgers’ schedule.

Dodgers’ 2022 Spring Training Schedule

Date Day of week Opponent Location
3/18 Friday Brewers Camelback
3/19 Saturday Mariners Peoria
3/20 Sunday Cubs Camelback
3/21 Monday White Sox Camelback
3/22 Tuesday Reds Camelback
3/23 Wednesday Guardians Camelback
3/24 Thursday Rockies Scottsdale
3/25 Friday Padres Camelback
3/26 Saturday Royals Surprise
3/27 Sunday White Sox Camelback
3/28 Monday DBacks Scottsdale
3/29 Tuesday Athletics Camelback
3/30 Wednesday Guardians Goodyear
3/31 Thursday Rangers Surprise
4/1 Friday No game
4/2 Saturday Giants Camelback
4/3 Sunday Angels Anaheim
4/4 Monday Angels Los Angeles
4/5 Tuesday Angels Los Angeles
