Trevor Bauer placed on administrative leave by MLB as spring training begins

Dodgers pitchers are scheduled to report to spring training on Sunday, but Trevor Bauer will not be among them, per multiple reports. He’s been placed on administrative leave yet again by Major League Baseball while still under investigation by the league.

Bauer missed the final 81 games of the 2021 season while on paid administrative leave per the MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, stemming from a pair of sexual encounters at his home in April and May.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on August 19 denied the request for a restraining order against Bauer. On February 8, the LA County District Attorney’s office declined to press criminal charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed.

Under the MLB joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, neither an arrest nor criminal charges are required for a player to be suspended. It’s unclear how long Bauer would be suspended, if at all, because the league’s investigation still isn’t finished.

Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, “The league is now expected to pursue an interview with Bauer, providing him with information from its investigation and offering him a chance to respond.”

Administrative leave removes a player from the 40-man roster and onto the restricted list. It’s an agreement between MLB and the Players Association, usually for one week at a time. That’s the case here too, with Bauer’s leave extended through Saturday, March 19, per multiple reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts earlier Friday said he wasn’t privy to all the details surrounding Bauer’s investigation, and that he hasn’t talked to Bauer.

“I don’t know where he is as far as a reserve list, or how it works,” Roberts said. “I just don’t know that, so I don’t want to close the door completely [on Bauer reporting to spring training].”

During the 2021 season, Bauer was first placed on administrative leave on July 2, which was extended nine different times.