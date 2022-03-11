Dave Roberts, Dodgers ‘really close’ to contract extension

Dave Roberts has expressed a desire for a new contract, and the Dodgers have made it clear they would like him to continue as their manager for multiple years. On Friday, two days before pitchers and catchers report to spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, Roberts said he expects a deal to be completed soon.

“We’re moving forward. Hopefully we can get it done sooner rather than later. I think we’re really close,” Roberts said via Zoom on Friday. “I don’t think that it’s going to be an issue here in the coming days.”

Roberts has one year remaining on his four-year contract signed after the 2018 season. The Dodgers have made the postseason all six years with Roberts at the helm, earning five National League West titles and winning 106 games in the one season he didn’t win the division. Under Roberts, the Dodgers since 2016 have the most wins in MLB, to go with three pennants and one championship, winning the World Series in 2020, the franchise’s first championship in 32 years.

At the general manager meetings in November, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “For us, we’ve got a lot of near-term things with people we aren’t sure are going to be here that we’re working through. I’m sure it’s something we’ll have conversations on at some point.”

In an interview with Andy McCullough at The Athletic in February, Roberts said of a potential contract extension, “It’ll get done.”

Roberts on Friday said he plans to arrive at Camelback Ranch in Arizona on Sunday. After being unable to contact his players, as well as major league free agents, during the 99-day MLB lockout, Roberts spent the majority of Thursday afternoon and Friday calling several Dodgers.

“Just having normal conversations with players and coaches. I think it was just good to catch up because I’d like to know what’s going on in their offseasons,” Roberts said. “Making sure guys are healthy and ready to go, and the guys that weren’t totally ramped up just kind of seeing where they’re at.”