Reports: Joe Kelly signs two-year contract with White Sox

After three years in the Dodgers bullpen, Joe Kelly has moved on as a free agent, agreeing to terms with the Chicago White Sox.

High-powered reliever Joe Kelly has agreed to a 2-year contract with the Chicago #WhiteSox. The deal will be final when he completes a physical. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 13, 2022

Kelly completed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Dodgers in 2021. That total guarantee included a $4 million buyout of his $12 million club option for 2022, which was declined by the team on November 6.

The 33-year-old right-hander had a 2.86 ERA and 3.08 FIP in 48 games for the Dodgers in 2021, with 50 strikeouts and 15 walks in 44 innings. Kelly’s strikeout rate (27.5 percent) was a career best, and his walk rate (8.2 percent) was his lowest since 2012.

Kelly pitched in seven of the Dodgers’ first 11 playoff games, but suffered a right biceps strain in Game 5 of the NLCS, ending his 2021 season a few days early. He had shoulder surgery last offseason, which delayed the start of his 2021 season until May.

Kelly has been effective against both sides the last few years. Since the beginning of 2020, left-handed batters are hitting just .193/.255/.307 against him, and .178/.294/.280 by righties.

In 10 major league seasons with the Cardinals, Red Sox, and Dodgers, Kelly has a 3.83 ERA, 3.94 FIP, and 107 ERA+ with 619 strikeouts and 298 walks in 730⅔ innings. He switched to relief full time in 2016 with Boston, and has better career numbers out of the bullpen, relative to starting.

Joe Kelly career splits Pitching role IP HR rate BB rate K rate ERA FIP WHIP wOBA against Pitching role IP HR rate BB rate K rate ERA FIP WHIP wOBA against Starting 432⅓ 2.17% 9.4% 16.4% 4.16 4.27 1.439 .327 Relief 298⅓ 1.82% 9.6% 24.5% 3.35 3.47 1.250 .284

Kelly turns 34 in June.