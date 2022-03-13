Home Run Derby could decide All-Star Game winner

There were a lot of changes across baseball this week once the lockout ended. One of the more underrated and fascinating tidbits we learned was in regards to the All-Star Game. If the game is tied after nine innings, they will determine the winner with a Home Run Derby.

Yes, seriously.

Here’s the official press release from the AP:

“If the All-Star Game remains tied after nine innings, the game will be decided by a Home Run Derby between the teams, subject to the parties’ agreement on details and format,” reads exhibit 13, titled “Tentative Agreement — All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.”

If a home run derby in extra innings sounds familiar, well that’s because Justin Turner had this idea back in 2020.

hmmmm where have I heard this before??? #Original https://t.co/4kvtVF0NAo — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 11, 2022

With the major league season in limbo during the peak of COVID, Justin Turner took to Twitter to share his fun and new idea for extra innings. Although he won’t get official credit for the idea, maybe Turner’s tweet helped spark conversation for the rule change?

